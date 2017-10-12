Las Vegas terrorist had access to Mandalay Bay Hotel’s service elevator as ‘perk’

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had access to and used the service elevator at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the days leading up to his attack on a country music festival, sources told ABC News.

Officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News that Paddock’s access to the service elevator was a perk for high rollers. No further information about when and how he used the elevator has been released.

The revised timeline given by investigators for the Las Vegas massacre raises questions about whether better communication might have allowed police to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before he could kill and wound so many people. – READ MORE