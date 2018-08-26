Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Becomes Police Officer in Oregon

A survivor of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas is turning tragedy into triumph by becoming a police officer in Oregon.

Lauren Card was sworn in on Monday as an officer in the city of Springfield.

She told The Register-Guard that her decision to serve and protect was inspired by the shooting, citing the relief she felt upon seeing officers amid the chaos.

“I want to be that person for someone else in that situation,” Card said.

Card, 23, had attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival with family members when the shooting occurred.