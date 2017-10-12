True Pundit

Security

Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend placed on TSA watch list, report says

The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter reportedly was added to a government watch list Wednesday as police continue trying to zero in on a motive for the deadly attack.

Marilou Danley has been designated as a TSA “selectee,” meaning authorities will be notified if she attempts to board flights and she will have to undergo additional screening, federal law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend placed on TSA watch list, report says

