Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo Has a Big Announcement about the Mandalay Bay Massacre

What’s suddenly going on in Las Vegas?

Clarke County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has not given a press conference about the Oct. 1 Mandalay Bay massacre in months, is suddenly ready to talk again?

There must be breaking news in the shooting investigation.

Or Lombardo is ready to attack a slew of negative reports stemming from the newly publicized search warrants linked to the Stephen Paddock investigation. Or his alleged autopsy.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation. Follow @LasVegasSun for updates. — Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) January 18, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *