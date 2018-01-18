Security
Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo Has a Big Announcement about the Mandalay Bay Massacre
What’s suddenly going on in Las Vegas?
Clarke County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has not given a press conference about the Oct. 1 Mandalay Bay massacre in months, is suddenly ready to talk again?
There must be breaking news in the shooting investigation.
Or Lombardo is ready to attack a slew of negative reports stemming from the newly publicized search warrants linked to the Stephen Paddock investigation. Or his alleged autopsy.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation. Follow @LasVegasSun for updates.
— Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) January 18, 2018