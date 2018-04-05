Las Vegas Police Seek Ex-Romney staffer suspected of domestic abuse; had woman sign sex slave contract

A Las Vegas political adviser who has worked on national campaigns for Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, physically abused his ex-fiancée and had her sign a contract to be a “slave in training,” according to a report published Wednesday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal said the 46-year-old woman — whom the paper did not identify — gave reporters copies of emails, text messages and a signed copy of the five-page contract, which was dated Nov. 3, detailing her role as Benjamin Sparks’ “slave and property.”

The contract required the woman to kneel and avert her eyes “when she entered his presence, be nude at all times, have sexual relations with him whenever he wanted and wear a collar in private,” the Review-Journal reported.

“He was very demanding and did not take no for an answer,” Sparks’ ex-fiancée told the paper. “Over the last month it escalated into very rough sex where he’d actually hurt me. He back-handed me … and forced himself on me.”

