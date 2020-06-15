Las Vegas Police Officer Shot During Protests Paralyzed From The Neck Down

Shay Mikalonis, a Las Vegas police officer who was shot in the head during an anti-racism protest that turned violent is paralyzed from the neck down, according to his family and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mikalonis, who is only 29, was shot during an altercation that broke out following what had been a mostly peaceful protest down the Las Vegas Strip on June 1st, according to CBS News. Las Vegas police, who have a suspect in custody related to the shooting, appear to believe that Mikalonis was targeted because he was an in-uniform officer.

“Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with deliberately shooting Mikalonis during the protest, one of the hundreds being held across the nation. A judge who reviewed evidence at June 5 court hearing said that police video shows Edgar Samaniego ‘walking by, taking out a gun and firing … at officers,’” CBS reported. “He is charged with attempted murder, battery and firearms charges and is being held in lieu of $1 million.”

Mikalonis’ family released a statement Sunday evening updating the public on Shay’s condition.

“Shay is on a ventilator and will remain so. He is also paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak. Shay is awake and seems to recognize his family members,” the family noted. – READ MORE

