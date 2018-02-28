After Las Vegas Massacre, Democrats Were Split As To Whether To Politicize The Tragedy

After the horrific Las Vegas massacre last October 1, in which a staggering 58 people were murdered and 851 people wounded, internecine warfare broke out in the Democratic Party as to whether to take advantage of the tragedy by politicizing the issue or remaining silent.

On Tuesday the Huffington Post reported that the morning after the Las Vegas massacre, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s regional press secretary Evan Lukaske wrote to candidates in the Northeast not to “politicize” the shooting.

Lukaske wrote:

Teams—last night’s shooting will dominate the news today, and will garner serious coverage the rest of the week. You and your candidate will be understandably outraged and upset, as will your community. However, DO NOT POLITICIZE IT TODAY. There will be time for politics and policy discussion, but any message today should be on offering thoughts/prayers for victims and their families, and thanking 1st responders who saved lives. I’d recommend tweeting little today, and, if possible, holding any press hits for the rest of the week. – READ MORE

