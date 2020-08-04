Las Vegas gambler REMOVED from casino in handcuffs after he went in without wearing a mask

A LAS Vegas gambler was removed from the famous 4 Queens casino in handcuffs after he went in without wearing a mask.

The man was bundled out of the building and handed over to cops for flouting public safety rules on Saturday night.

The photographer reported that the man was yelling for help when he was taken outside by five security guards.

The bouncers were wearing face masks, however bystanders had their coverings pulled down around their chin.

It is currently mandatory for all residents and tourists to wear face coverings in public and inside private businesses across Nevada.

Nevada has now passed the 50,000 mark in positive COVID-19 cases. – READ MORE

