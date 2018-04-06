Las Vegas FBI Supervisor — Who Ignored Key Evidence of Mandalay Bay Shooting Probe — Abruptly Retires

A source within the Las Vegas FBI has informed this reporter that FBI Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Patrick “Rick” Brodsky will be retiring from the FBI at the end of April.

Brodsky has been working at the Las Vegas FBI Bureau for four years as an Assistant Special Agent under Aaron Rouse, the head of the FBI in Las Vegas.

Prior to working at the FBI in Las Vegas, Brodsky spent almost 19 years working as a Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

It is unknown why Brodsky is leaving his position at the FBI, but sources have informed this reporter that following the Las Vegas shooting October 1, 2017, internal politics at the FBI in Las Vegas are heated and there is a lot of tension between FBI Las Vegas employees who are unhappy with the performance and leadership of SAC Aaron Rouse and other FBI Las Vegas top brass.

Under Aaron Rouse, the FBI in Las Vegas had been overseeing and leading the Las Vegas shooting investigation, which has without question, been clouded with controversy and suspicion. Brodksy’s retirement comes in the middle of the Las Vegas shooting investigation, the most high profile federal investigation that the FBI in Las Vegas has ever been tasked with handling. Thus, the timing of Brodsky’s retirement is quite dubious considering that it is rather abnormal for an FBI Special Agent to quit at the peak of his career.

