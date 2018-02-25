Las Vegas airport offers weed disposal bins for travelers who are holding

Tourists leaving Las Vegas can now dispose of their leftover, legally-purchased marijuana at specially designated bins outside the McCarran International Airport, rather than hastily smoking it before the flight, or just donating it to a “chill bro” on the way out of town.

The green receptacles — of which there are 13 so far — have been bolted to the ground in “high-traffic” areas outside the airport and its car rental area, The Las Vegas Sun is reporting. The Department of Aviation moved to install the bins, or amnesty boxes, after Clark County instituted a ban on marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran back in September.

“The amnesty boxes are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance,” airport spokeswomanChristine Crews told The Associated Press.

The sale of recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada since July 2017. Possession of up to one ounce of marijuana, or up to 1/8 ounce of concentrated marijuana, was legalized the previous January, according to The Sun. – READ MORE

