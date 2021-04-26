LA’s homeless relocate ahead of Oscars ceremony: report

While the 93rd Academy Awards will be held at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles for the first time ever, the homeless population that usually inhabit the area were reportedly told to move ahead of the award show.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, homeless groups were ordered to vacate the area about a week before the star-studded event.

“They came to us about a week ago saying that we had to move by Friday 6 p.m. because they were trying to clean up for the Oscars,” a man named DJ told FOX 11. “They told us if we didn’t move, they were gonna just demolish our stuff.”

DJ, who frequents the area with his tent, added that many were “forced” to go to the Grand Hotel between West 3rd and North Figueroa Street – which is approximately 1.5 miles away on foot.

However, a media representative for the Academy Awards told Fox News that organizers for the Oscars have worked with several community, county and city nonprofits to limit disruption for Union Station’s homeless population, including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and People Assisting the Homeless. – READ MORE

