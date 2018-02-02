LA’s Homeless Problem Is Out Of Control. And It’s All Their Own Leftist Government’s Fault.

A new, shocking report from the Los Angeles Times reveals that homelessness in the city has skyrocketed an incredible 75% in recent years, and despite the city’s best efforts to get it under control, without a complete slate of new policies, the problem promises to quickly outpace any relief the government can provide.

And, according to the LA Times, this is all a problem of LA’s own making: the result of six decades of bad policy from the city’s far-left City Council.

In 2010, LA had approximately 33,000 homeless people. Now, they have around 55,000 and the numbers are growing every day. Most of those homeless are “unsheltered” — they live in cars, or sleep in the rough. They are not just the United States’s single biggest group of unsheltered people; if you took Los Angeles out of the equation, according to the Times, “national homelessness would have dropped last year for the first time since the recession.” – READ MORE

“California — not Mississippi, New Mexico, or West Virginia — has the highest poverty rate in the United States,” the Los Angeles Times notes in a Jan. 14 piece by Kerry Jackson.

“According to the Census Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure –which accounts for the cost of housing, food, utilities, and clothing, and which includes noncash government assistance as a form of income — nearly one out of four Californians is poor.”

So, why are Californians so poor? After all, job and GDP growth is good, although most of that is based around the tech sector. Part of it, Jackson argues, is that “state and local bureaucracies that implement California’s antipoverty programs … resisted pro-work reforms” that began in the 1990s to get people off of welfare.

“It’s not as if California policymakers have neglected to wage war on poverty, Sacramento and local governments have spent massive amounts in the cause, for decades now. Myriad state and municipal benefit programs overlap with one another; in some cases, individuals with incomes 200 percent above the poverty line receive benefits, according to the California Policy Center,” Jackson writes.

“Unfortunately, California, with 12 percent of the American population, is home today to roughly one in three of the nation’s welfare recipients. The generous spending, then, has not only failed to decrease poverty; it actually seems to have made it worse,” Jackson continued. – READ MORE