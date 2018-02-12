Larry Nassar transferred to same prison as Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper, former NY hitman: report

Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing girls and young women — including U.S. Olympic gymnasts — has been transferred to a federal prison in Arizona that houses a notorious kidnapper and a former New York cop-turned-hitman.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate registry on Saturday showed that 54-year-old Nassar was listed as an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Tucson — a high-security prison that houses 1,387 inmates along with a satellite minimum security facility in Pima County that houses 149 inmates, the Arizona Republic reported.

One inmate serving a life sentence there is Brian David Mitchell, the former Utah street preacher who kidnapped 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart and held her captive for nine months, the newspaper reported.

Louis Eppolito — the New York City police detective-turned-hitman for organized crime — is reportedly also an inmate there. – READ MORE

A mother expressed the grief and anger she felt after discovering her daughter was sexually abused by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar while she was in the examining room with them.

Kristen Chatman, the mother of Chloe Myers, wrote an opinion piece for the Indy Star – the same publication that first reported on the bombshell sexual abuse allegations against Nassar – in which she said that everyone in the gymnastics world trusted the disgraced doctor.

“She was fully covered – even wearing running shorts. I, unlike others, don’t remember him ‘blocking’ my view, but since she was covered, I was unaware of what he was doing under the sheet,” Chatman wrote. “After he was done, he washed his hands and I remember thinking, ‘Did he just do what I think he did? Where are his gloves?’ I immediately dismissed the thoughts as there must have been some good reason. This was Larry after all. No need to question him. I trusted him. We all trusted him.”

“Did I let someone assault my daughter in front of my very eyes? Never would I ever allow that to happen! My children are my world and anyone who knows me, knows that about me. So how could this have happened?” she wrote. – READ MORE