Larry Kudlow: Trump Is ‘Ending Obama’s War on Business’

President Donald Trump’s economic policies not only represent a sharp break from his predecessor, but they are working, economic analyst and political commentator Larry Kudlow said Monday.

Speaking on “The Laura Ingraham Show,” Kudlow said Democrats are upset because they do not want to admit that Trump’s policies of lower taxes and fewer regulations are pushing the economy forward.

“He’s ending [Barack] Obama’s war on business, and he’s reopening the door to capitalism,” he told guest host Raymond Arroyo on the program. “That’s what he’s doing. And all these people on the Left and various Trump critics, they see it. They just hate to acknowledge it, because he’s so right, judging from the performance.”

The centerpiece of Trump’s economic agenda is the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he signed into law last month. But critics seized on a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday indicating that despite a wave of announcements by companies about pay raises and bonuses to their employees, only 2 percent of Americans had gotten such a benefit as a result of the tax cut. – READ MORE

On Monday, oil giant Exxon Mobil touted Republicans’ tax reform legislation — but didn’t explicitly credit the reform — when it announced it would expand its United States investment by more than $50 billion over five years.

“These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Darren Woods, the company’s CEO and chairman, said in a post.

Woods harped on President Donald Trump’s drastic corporate tax reduction from 35 to 21 percent, a move that Exxon said would translate into more jobs and economic expansion for the country.

Woods also touted “sound … regulatory policies that create a pro-growth business climate here in the U.S.” and cited how several other companies announced plans to invest in the country. – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch’s new CEO said the company’s Belgium-based parent AB InBev is “very bullish” and committed to investing in the U.S. following the passage of President Trump’s tax overhaul legislation.

“We just finished our board meeting two weeks ago, where we said that we are committed to the U.S. market and that we are still very bullish on the U.S.” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev’s North American zone president told FOX Business.

“We are also very excited because our plants that we have in the U.S, we are going to put in around $2 billion [worth] of investments,” he said. An annoucement that the company made back in May, a few months into Trump’s first term

Doukeris, who has only been at helm for less than a month, is tasked with growing U.S. sales, after many customers, especially millennials, have turned a cheek on iconic brands like Budweiser in favor of craft beers and spirits. – READ MORE