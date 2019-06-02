Larry Hogan Steps out of Trump’s Way in the 2020 Presidential Race: ‘I Will Not Be a Candidate’ Auto Draft

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) is not a possible option any longer for the Republican Party in the 2020 presidential election.

Hogan was mulling a run against President Donald Trump in 2020 — previously saying he was waiting until after the Mueller report to be released to announce his decision and later being critical of the president over the report — but he let the American people know on Saturday that he will not be a candidate.

“I truly appreciate all of the encouragement I received from people around the nation urging me to consider making a run for President in 2020. However, I will not be a candidate,” Hogan announced, along with a video titled “An America United.”

The Maryland governor went on into a long tweet thread about his new advocacy program, An America United, which he told The Washington Post he hopes will “transcend partisanship.” – READ MORE