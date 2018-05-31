Larry Elder Attacks Media, Shows Multiple Times They Called Republicans Monkeys

There seem to be two wildly different standards in America today: One for liberals, and one for conservatives.

Roseanne Barr may not fit conveniently into either of those categories, but her recent scandal has exposed this double standard perfectly.

This week, of course, Roseanne had her successful television show of the same name unexpectedly canceled and her career possibly destroyed… all because of a single tweet.

Larry Elder, however, didn’t join in the outraged mob. The conservative talk show host, who also happens to be black, used Twitter to make a point the left has ignored: The comedian’s post may not have been based on racism, and liberals have made similar bad jokes for years without consequences.

On Wednesday, Elder posted a comparison photo showing both Valerie Jarrett and a makeup-wearing figure from “Planet of the Apes.”

“[@realDonaldTrump should prove he wasn’t] the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan.”

—@BillMaher, “The Tonight Show,” January 2013 .@therealroseanne makes the same joke about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett–and Barr’s show gets cancelled.#DoubleStandard pic.twitter.com/IphBqkKeLD — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2018

But wait! There’s more! Elder also posted a video of CNBC News in 2007, during which liberal reporter Erin Burnett blatantly called President George W. Bush a “monkey” on live television.

“[President GWB] is that monkey in the middle.”

—@ErinBurnett, 11/30/07, then a “reporter” with @MSNBC, currently host on @CNN But @therealroseanne loses her show for making a similar crack about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett?!?https://t.co/haDNOArHhu#DoubleStandard — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2018

Was Burnett scolded or ostracized for literally calling the president, a man with daughters and grandchildren, a “monkey?” No. Actually, she was promoted, and now hosts her own show on CNN.

