Larry David: ‘Worst Dictators in History’ Have More Redeeming Qualities than Trump

Actor Larry David, Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, told the New York Times that unlike President Donald Trump, “the worst dictators in history” have at least one “decent quality” about them.

“You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality,” David told the Times’ Maureen Dowd of President Trump. “You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”

(Joseph Stalin’s regime killed an estimated 20 million people).

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The actor was fired up about Dowd mentioning Trump tweeting a clip from Curb that sees David ridiculing a Trump supporter. An episode that featured Larry David wearing a red MAGA hat as a “people repellent” was co-opted by Trump, who captioned his tweet of the clip: “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” – READ MORE

