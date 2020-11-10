Largest State-Run Chinese Newspaper Laughs At Trump In First Reaction To Biden ‘Win’

Within mere minutes of major US networks in what appeared a coordinated effort declared Joe Biden President-Elect the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party issued it’s first reaction which took the form of gleeful mockery.

“HaHa,” tweeted the People’s Daily, the largest state-owned newspaper in China. Two laughing emoji were also included in the message.

Clearly gloating as well as trolling President Trump who has waged a trade war and pressure campaign against Beijing that has plunged Sino-US relations to the lowest state since the Cold War, state-run People’s Daily retweeted Trump’s Saturday morning declaration asserting he had won “by a lot” – but with the following:

The tweet was issued just as the wires, including AP, projected Biden as winner of the 2020 presidential election. – READ MORE

