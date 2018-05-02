Large Explosion and Fire During SWAT Standoff At Hostage Situation; Reports of Officers Down

Reports of a large explosion during a SWAT police standoff and hostage situation are coming from numerous sources in Connecticut.

Numerous police officers reportedly injured.

We are monitoring the story and will update it below.

This story is developing.

LIVE FEED:

Massive police scene on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven. Dozens of officers, dozens of first responders @WTNH pic.twitter.com/f6HAapOk4b — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) May 3, 2018

Neighbors tell me the man inside the home rigged his house to explode. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: 6 transported so far in North Haven incident. @WTNH — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) May 3, 2018

#NorthHaven Quinipiac Ave. Some type of SWAT operation w/ explosion. Reports of multiple officers down. Multiple Mutual Aid PD’s enroute. Multiple Ambs requested #ctfire — Fire Watch (@FiresinCT) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: Big fire on Quinnipiac88 Ave in North Haven. Neighbors told me it was a hostage situation and said a man had bombs inside the home. Neighbors also say their entire house shook when the explosion happened. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: felt a large explosion during police standoff now a huge fire off Quinnipiac Ave in #NorthHaven. pic.twitter.com/LfTfuzAL1X — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) May 3, 2018