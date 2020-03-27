Lara Trump: ‘People wonder, cognitively is Joe Biden OK?’

With Joe Biden seeming certain to be the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Trump campaign is looking forward to unveiling a great secret weapon to defeat him, and the best part is, they don’t even have to do anything.

Their secret weapon? Joe Biden himself.

“I don’t even know if we have to do much, Joe’s doing it himself in many cases,” Lara Trump told Just the News in a podcast interview on The Pod’s Honest Truth with David Brody.

Lara, a senior advisor to President Trump’s 2020 re-election effort, didn’t mince words. “I think a lot of people wonder: Cognitively, is Joe Biden okay, and we question that every time we see him take the stage,” she said. READ MORE: