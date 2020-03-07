Lara Trump: People Question Biden’s ‘Cognitive Function in Many Cases’ (VIDEO)

Lara Trump, a senior campaign adviser and wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday to respond to the Super Tuesday results.

When it came to discussing 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, she said she believes “he is going to be in for a rude awakening.”

She continued on to say, “If you’re a Democrat in this country, your choice right now looks to be a socialist who is a communist sympathizer or Joe Biden who I think a lot of folks legitimately question his cognitive function in many cases.” – READ MORE



