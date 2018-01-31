Lara Trump: Instead of ‘Fire and Fury,’ Hillary Should Read Those 33,000 Missing Emails (VIDEO)

Lara Trump lambasted Hillary Clinton on Monday for her decision to read a portion of Michael Wolff’s controversial book “Fire and Fury” on the Grammy’s the previous night, saying Americans would have been better served if the former secretary of state had read from her 33,000 deleted emails instead.

“I want to talk about something that came up at the Grammy’s last night,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said to the president’s daughter-in-law on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Trump then stated, “If she wants to read something, maybe we can all read the 33,000 missing e-mails that she has somewhere that no one has heard about for a long time. It was just really disgusting, I thought.” – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. dismissed Hillary Clinton’s bizarre appearance at the Grammy Awards as a “great consolation prize.”

Trump dissed the failed Democratic presidential candidate’s reading from Michael Wolff book “Fire and Fury” as nothing but another attention-grabbing stunt.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Trump tweeted his disdain Sunday night: “Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday night. – READ MORE