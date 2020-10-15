Laptop thought to be Hunter Biden’s contained ‘disturbing’ items, repair shop owner says.

The owner of a Delaware computer repair store says he was frightened by what he saw after a man he believes was Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop that allegedly contained emails detailing an opportunity for a meeting between Biden’s father — former Vice President Joe Biden — and a top Ukrainian energy company executive.

The laptop also contained other “disturbing” items, John Paul Mac Isaac told Fox News on Wednesday without elaborating.

“I just don’t know what to say, or what I’m allowed to say,” Isaac said. “I know that I saw, I saw stuff — and I was concerned. I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually — and I wanted it out of my shop.”

Isaac said he has a condition that affects his vision and “can’t be 100 percent sure” it was Hunter Biden who dropped off the computer for repair. Isaac said he contacted the FBI out of concern, but declined to specify what he meant.

Isaac’s claim that the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden has not been confirmed by Fox News. Isaac told the New York Post, which first reported about the emails earlier Wednesday, that he determined it was Hunter Biden in his shop because the laptop had a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, which is named after Biden’s late older brother.

Joe Biden has claimed neither he nor his son has engaged in any wrongdoing in connection with overseas business dealings – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --