LaPierre Re-Elected To Top NRA Post After Showdown

Wayne LaPierre was re-elected unanimously to the position of CEO of the National Rifle Association on Monday, the group’s spokesman confirmed.
The board also elected Carolyn D. Meadows as president, replacing Oliver North, who said he wouldn’t run for a second term Saturday, reported Bloomberg. Meadows was previously vice president of the NRA Foundation board of trustees, as well as its second vice president.
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam confirmed LaPierre’s re-election to The Associated Press.
The vote occurred during the NRA‘s annual board of directors meeting Monday in Indianapolis, after a contentious annual convention weekend during which accusations between LaPierre and North played out in the national press.
LaPierre sent a letter to NRA board members Thursday claiming North was extorting him to leave the organization under the threat of having accusations of financial misconduct made against him, according to The Wall Street Journal.
North stepped down from a second term as president Saturday.
New York’s Attorney General Letitia James’s office also announced there would be an investigation into the NRA’s finances, issuing subpoenas for documents, according to Fox News.
President Donald Trump addressed annual convention attendees Friday, and weighed in on the group’s controversies Monday morning by Twitter.
