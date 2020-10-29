‘Lapdog press’ blacks out explosive Tony Bobulinski claims as CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo skip story

Critics are baffled that the mainstream media has largely ignored Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who said the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son’s business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk – raising questions about whether the “lapdog press” is still worthy of public trust.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, sat down with Carlson for a one-hour interview that aired on Tuesday night. Bobulinski said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president’s brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.

While the mainstream media has scrutinized President Trump and his family members at every turn, there has been a near blackout of coverage of Bobulinski’s shocking claims.

Bobulinski’s comments to Carlson were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post as of 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday, exactly 12 hours after the start of the damning interview.

“It is pretty much a 100 percent blackout of the Bobulinski story in the traditional media. Of course, there are lots of stories that need to be covered in the busy 2020 news agenda, but the total omission of Bobulinski’s accusations is curious, to say the least,” DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News. – READ MORE

