LAPD Will Not Seek Charges Against Some People It Arrests, Instead Taking Them To Social Services

Coalition of abolitionist activist groups pressured lawmakers to embrace “care first, jails last” approach to reshape America’s largest criminal justice system.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will begin to implement a plan to divert some adults arrested for select misdemeanors and non-violent felonies “to community support programs in lieu of filing criminal charges, prosecution, and transportation to jail facilities.”

LAPD described the endeavor as a “great opportunity” to develop strategies “which may reduce recidivism and enhance public safety.” Launched in cooperation with L.A. County’s newly formed Alternatives to Incarceration Office (ATI), the initiative intends to “advance the County’s vision to provide care and treatment instead of jail whenever possible,” LAPD said.

The offices of L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón and of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer are also part of the endeavor, formally known as the Alternatives to Incarceration Pre-Filing Diversion Program.

“In many cases, treatment and services can be much more effective than brief time in jail,” said Feuer, a progressive Democrat who is running for mayor. “This pilot program provides intervention rather than prosecution, recovery rather than the status quo.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --