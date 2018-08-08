LAPD Union: ‘The ACLU Wants Cops Prosecuted And Jailed’

The union representing rank-and-file officers in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says a measure moving through California’s state capitol intends to incarcerate cops.

“This bill will either cost police officers their lives, or their jobs,” said Robert Harris, a director with the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), in a video recently posted across the union’s social media platforms. “This bill was written by the ACLU and other criminal apologists.”

“The ACLU wants cops prosecuted and jailed,” he continued.

California’s “Police Accountability and Community Protection Act,” also known as Assembly Bill 931 (AB 931), would amend the state’s penal code by raising the standard for when law enforcement can use deadly force — a proposed change that the ACLU did, in fact, help craft. Current law allows the use of lethal force whenever an “objectively reasonable” officer would have done so under the same circumstances. This bill would authorize police to use deadly force only when it is “necessary.” – READ MORE

Membership for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) grew exponentially in the months after President Trump was elected.

According to a report published by The New York Times on Wednesday, the national organization’s membership expanded from 400,000 to 1.84 million in the first 15 months after Trump was elected.

The organization also reportedly saw a jump in online donations during the same period.

In the three years leading up to Trump’s election, the ACLU reportedly averaged between $3 million and $5 million in online donations per year.

But since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the organization has reportedly raised just under $120 million in online donations. – READ MORE

