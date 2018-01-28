LAPD standoff with domestic violence suspect armed with AK-47, many Rifles in downtown LA high rise

Los Angeles police were involved in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect armed with an assault rifle Sunday morning in downtown, officials said.

The incident began about 4:45 a.m. when a woman tried to remove her belongings from a location in the 800 block of Olive Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

She contacted authorities after her boyfriend threatened her with a gun, the LAPD said. The extent of her possible injuries was unclear.

Officers responded to the scene and a barricade situation ensued. As of 9 a.m., they were awaiting the arrival of a SWAT team before making entry into the location.

This story is developing and the times noted above are PST.

Something pretty serious happening outside of Level in DTLA. The whole block (Olive between 8th & 9th) is taped off. Ladder trucks. Mobile command center. SWAT guys gearing up. pic.twitter.com/OmR6ZFbaFr — Kyle Mercury (@dropslash) January 28, 2018

