Lanny Davis Goes to Bat for Bill Clinton as Epstein Case Heats Up

Lanny Davis, most recently known for representing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, is going to bat for former President Bill Clinton. His move comes in the wake of indictments against famed billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Saturday on sex trafficking-related charges.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to formally announce charges against Epstein around 11 a.m. ET. According to reports, he is being indicted on two counts of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking.
However, some speculate that Democrats have been hesitant to grab on to the story due to the connections between Epstein and left-wing fan favorites, like Bill Clinton.
"It's not all that hard to figure out why Democrats have treaded lightly," the Washington Examiner's Jay Caruso tweeted.