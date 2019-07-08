Lanny Davis Goes to Bat for Bill Clinton as Epstein Case Heats Up

Lanny Davis, most recently known for representing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, is going to bat for former President Bill Clinton. His move comes in the wake of indictments against famed billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Saturday on sex trafficking-related charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to formally announce charges against Epstein around 11 a.m. ET. According to reports, he is being indicted on two counts of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Classic fact-free innuendo. Back to McCarthy era. But worse. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 7, 2019

Jay – respectfully – Innuendo is defined as no facts but suggesting wrongdoing. That is what you have done. No facts of any wrongdoing by Pres Clinton. Is that not correct? And who is responsible for .@whpresscorps Twitter account retweeting such pure innuendo? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 7, 2019

Thanks for heads up on parody account,Jay. We just disagree that anyone should appropriately suggest wrongdoing or fear it because of the number of airplane flights. My focus has always been on the insidious use of pure fact-free innuendo by otherwise good journalists. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 7, 2019

However, some speculate that Democrats have been hesitant to grab on to the story due to the connections between Epstein and left-wing fan favorites, like Bill Clinton.

“It’s not all that hard to figure out why Democrats have treaded lightly,” the Washington Examiner’s Jay Caruso tweeted. – READ MORE