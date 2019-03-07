LANDMARK DECISION: Alabama Court Rules Aborted Baby Is A Person With Rights

In a landmark case, an Alabama court became the first court in the nation to recognize an aborted baby as a person with rights.

The Madison County probate court ruled that a father of a baby that was aborted by the father’s girlfriend has the right to sue the woman’s center that performed the procedure as well the employees of the center and the pharmaceutical company that made the medication used in the abortion.

On February 10, 2017, against his wishes, the girlfriend of Ryan Magers aborted the baby they had conceived. In early February 2019, Magers filed suit; the suit states that the baby (Baby Roe) was aborted at six weeks in 2017, despite the fact that Magers repeatedly begged his girlfriend to let the baby live. The girlfriend went to the Alabama Women’s Center, where she was given a pill that would abort the baby.

Magers said, “I just tried to plead with her and plead with her and just talk to her about it and see what I could do, but in the end, there was nothing I could do to change her mind.”

On January 25, 2019, Magers filed a petition for letters of administration with the Madison Probate Court to serve as the personal representative of Baby Roe's estate.