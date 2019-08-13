Lance Armstrong hit with hilarious backlash after boasting about cycling faster than Vice President Mike Pence

Lance Armstrong, the disgraced cyclist who was stripped of seven Tour de France victories, was excoriated on social media over the weekend after he boasted about passing Vice President Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path.

The majority of replies rebuked Armstrong, many invoking jokes related to his well-documented bout with testicular cancer and the doping scandal that resulted in his being stripped of nearly every professional cycling victory he ever earned.

“Finally a race you didn’t need to dope for to win,” one critic said.

“Sooo… the guy who cheated to win all his championships now thinks it’s winning to ride a bike faster than a 60 year old who wasn’t even trying to race him… got it,” another replied.

“You literally cheated to get famous and now you’re bragging about going faster on a bike than a guy who’s never raced in his life. Nice, dude,” one person said.

“That is dope,” another person succinctly joked.

“Wow, Lance, congratulations. Who’s next? Ruth Bader Ginsburg?” another person joked.

Even Pence’s spokeswoman, Alyssa Farah, scolded Armstrong. – READ MORE