Lamb Promises to Work with Trump, Says Pelosi’s Time Is Past

Apparent victor in Pennsylvania’s congressional election follows in Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’ footsteps with pledge to stand by the president on common goals

Democrat Conor Lamb said Wednesday that he will work with President Donald Trump on infrastructure and other issues “that are really important to us here in western Pennsylvania,” during an interview Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Tuesday’s race for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District was still too close to call Wednesday morning, with just a few hundred votes separating Lamb from Republican Rick Saccone in a special election that saw more than 224,000 votes cast. Lamb, a former Marine who ran as a moderate Democrat, claimed victory Tuesday night, though Saccone still hasn’t conceded the red district Trump won by 20 points in 2016.

When asked which issues he would work on with Trump, Lamb praised the president for talking “about a number of issues that are really important to us here in western Pennsylvania.”

“And I think [Trump] has shown some flexibility on how he would like to approach those things,” Lamb said. “The infrastructure is probably number one there. We have a real need for it out here. Just basic things like the structural efficiency of our bridges is a big problem, you know, highway projects.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1