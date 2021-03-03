Laid-off pipeline worker: The Biden administration ‘has taken my livelihood from me’

Jason Jernigan, a laid-off Keystone XL Pipeline worker, told “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that he doesn’t know how he is going to make a living now, saying, “This is all I know how to do.”

“I spent my whole life learning this craft and this skill and it’s not as easy as somebody might think or people might think to just start all over at 45 years old,” Jernigan, with Local 798, said. “I guess I could possibly get a job as a greeter at Walmart, I don’t know.”

President Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline project on his first day in office in a series of orders aimed at combating climate change, ending a project that was expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans this year.

Jernigan, a third-generation oil and gas worker, said the Biden administration took his livelihood away from him.

“I’ve been pipelining for 21 years. This is all I know to do,” he said. “The recent administration has taken my livelihood from me and expecting me to get a job somewhere else. I’ve got my whole life invested in this.”

Jernigan was hired to work on the Keystone pipeline last year when then-President Trump signed off on the project, and he was supposed to start next month. – READ MORE

