Lady Gaga blasts Pence as ‘worst representation of what it means to be Christian’

Lady Gaga on Saturday condemned Vice President Pence for thinking “it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ” people, calling Pence the “worst representation” of Christianity.

“To Mike Pence who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ. You are wrong,” Gaga said during a performance at Park MGM in Las Vegas, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You said you should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

”I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome,” she continued. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

We need more people like Gaga to not be afraid and to speak up. What she says here, thank you for using your voice @ladygaga #ENIGMA ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖🖤 pic.twitter.com/kPmJim1VUp — Kara (@gagaamour) January 20, 2019

The comments came only days after reports surfaced that Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, would begin teaching art at a private school that prohibits LGBT faculty and students. – READ MORE