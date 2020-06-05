LA Officials Push To Cut Police Budget By Up To $150M After Riots

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday that city officials are planning to cut the police department’s budget by $100-$150 million.

Garcetti’s announcement comes after violent riots have ravaged the city’s businesses and residents. The mayor called in the National Guard to help curb the unrest that has overwhelmed the city’s law enforcement.

The mayor said the cuts to the police department will be replicated across other departments as the city redirects roughly $250 million from its budget to invest in “communities of color and women and people who have been left behind.” The Los Angeles Police Department’s total annual budget is $1.86 billion, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The cuts will hit “every department, including the Police Department because we all have to be part of this solution together. We all have to step up and say, ‘What can we sacrifice?’” the mayor said.

Shortly after Garcetti’s announcement, three Los Angeles City Council members introduced legislation to cut funding from the LAPD’s 2020-21 budget. – READ MORE

