LA Mayor Who Would Challenge Trump Bedeviled by Obstinate Homeless Problem

Los Angeles’s chronically high homeless rate is threatening to torpedo the political career of Mayor Eric Garcetti as the virulently anti-Trump Democrat mulls a possible White House bid in 2020.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is searching for solutions to Los Angeles’ unsheltered homeless problem as the Democrat continues mulling a 2020 presidential. Analysts argue the city’s ever-increasing number of transient citizens could cost him if he runs for higher office.

“If there’s any hope of running for president, that’s the problem he has to fix,” Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a public policy professor at the University of Southern California, told The Los Angeles Times. “It taints his legacy as mayor, and it’s also a risk if he wants to move up.”

Garcetti, who has made no bones about his plans to take on Trump, aims to get half of the city’s more than 25,000 homeless people into shelters before the end of his term. He has traveled across the country, talking jobs and infrastructure, while drawing a distinction between himself and Trump.

The homeless population has ballooned to 49 percent since 2013, when Garcetti was first elected. People are falling into homelessness inside the city limits faster than officials can handle. – READ MORE

