LA mayor hopes murals of homeless will ‘end homelessness’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is putting an end to homelessness with a bold new initiative designed to highlight folks living on the city’s streets.

The only problem is it doesn’t actually provide shelter or food or any other tangible help to the roughly 55,000 homeless in the City of Angels.

https://twitter.com/MayorOfLA/status/1125560473628200960

“To end homelessness, we have to recognize our common humanity,” Garcetti posted to Twitter, along with pictures posing with LA’s less fortunate. “The #DearNeighborLA murals send a strong message of support for housing homeless Angelenos. The first mural highlights LaShawn, a homeless mother in South L.A. who is working to provide for her son.” – read more