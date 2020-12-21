LA Is Spending $130,000 Per “Tiny Home” To Shelter Its Homeless

When, last week, we wrote about 56% of Americans stating they would be OK living in a “tiny home”, this isn’t what we had in mind.

But apparently, in L.A., being homeless has its perks. What better way for California to help get its budget crisis under control than to pay for minimalist structures, known as “tiny homes”, to the total cost of $130,000 each, for its homeless. What was once an idea to house the homeless in “emergency shelters” has now – as things do in liberal states – turned into “expensive development projects with access roads, underground utilities and concrete foundations,” according to the LA Times.

LA has opened one “village” and has planned five more. Mayor Eric Garcetti has championed the program as a way for the city to stop neglecting its homeless – an issue that was brought up in a recent federal lawsuit against the city.

The total cost of the first village is now about $5.2 million. Additional projects that are set to open in April are “projected” to cost less, but we’ll believe it when we see it. The city says for those villages, it expects to spend “at least $82,000 per shelter”. The contract attracted only one bid, which came in more than $400,000 over expectations. – READ MORE

