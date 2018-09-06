LA District Attorney Declines Sex Abuse Cases Against Three High-Profile Actors

Embattled actors Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal will not be charged with sex crimes by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office over allegations the D.A. says have exceeded the state’s statute of limitations.

The alleged events in the case against Spacey — one of dozens of allegations that have been leveled against him by men in the U.S. and abroad over the last year — occurred in 1992. “The victim was not a minor at the time of the alleged crime, according to authorities,” THR reports.

In its initial report on the D.A. reviewing the case, THR noted that it was the second case against Spacey presented to the D.A. “The initial case was presented April 5 to the district attorney’s office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the outlet reported at the time. “It is unclear which law enforcement agency filed the new case.” – READ MORE

The movie “Billionaire Boys Club,” which features disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, made just $126 at the box office on its opening day Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told THR that the film, which opened in 10 theaters in select states, that the total marked “the worst showing of a film” starring Spacey. THR notes that the total averages out to fewer than two tickets sold for the film per venue.

The film’s poor showing comes months after Spacey faced several accusations of sexual harassment from coworkers on the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Netflix booted Spacey from the show and a sexual assault case against the actor is reportedly being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. – READ MORE