LA County sheriff blames ‘defund the police,’ progressive policies for murder, violent crime wave

Los Angeles County’s top cop, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, says the far-left “defund the police” narrative and progressive officials are responsible for a worrying spike in violent crime.

(…)

According to Villanueva, criminals emboldened by progressive law enforcement policies and the “defund the police” movement are behind the spike in violent crime.

Speaking with Fox News last Thursday, Villanueva specifically blamed new Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, the progressive lawman who has introduced quick reform to Los Angeles law enforcement after just months on the job.

"They need to really pick and choose very carefully because for them it's very easy to say, 'Oh yeah, all cops are bad,' and, 'Let's reform and defund the police,'" Villanueva said. "Yet they're the very first ones to pick up the 911 when someone's crawling over their back gate trying to get into their house."

