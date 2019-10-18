LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers: Morey ‘Right In Saying’ Support Hong Kong

As LeBron James refuses to “shut up and dribble” over the NBA’s China controversy, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey was “right in saying” that Americans should support the Hong Kong protesters.

“I don’t know. I didn’t pay much attention to it other than what said. And he was right in saying that. But there’s consequences to every action. I’ve been saying that as well … It’s a tough issue, clearly,” Rivers said, as reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Contrast Rivers’ statement with that of LeBron James on Monday night, when the superstar said that Morey was uneducated about the situation in Hong Kong and should have waited before tweeting support for the protesters.

“We all talk about this freedom of speech, yes, we all do have freedom of speech but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James told reporters on Monday. “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke. So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, and spiritually.” – READ MORE