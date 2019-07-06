LA Activist Sends Message To Trump: Please Save Our City (VIDEO)

In an video message aimed at President Trump, Los Angeles activist Alexandra Datig pleaded for the president to intercede regarding the soaring homelessness in Los Angeles, asserting, “Please, President Trump, we are calling on you: Help our city. Our citizens are dying; they will continue to die.”

Earlier this week, in an interview President Trump did with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Trump stated of cities that have homelessness problems, “They’re run by very liberal people and the states are run by very liberal people. … Do they really think this is okay? Because it’s not. It’s destroying their city and it’s destroying a whole way of life. … We may intercede.”

The video from Datig starts with this message emblazoned on the screen: “Message to the President of the United States. Donald J. Trump. Urgent Call for Federal Intervention. Due to the state of emergency caused by homelessness in Los Angeles California.” – READ MORE