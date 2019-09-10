L Brands CEO Les Wexner: I’m ‘embarrassed’ that ‘depraved’ Jeffrey Epstein took advantage of me

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Les Wexner, the 82-year-old chief executive of Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands, told investors Tuesday he is “embarrassed” by his former close ties to “depraved” Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who killed himself in his jail cell while facing new sex charges.

Wexner made his comments as he kicked off L Brands’ investor day, addressing his relationship with Epstein months after reports of their ties emerged. He called Epstein’s alleged crimes “abhorrent” and something the company condemns. Wexner is one of a number of wealthy tycoons who associated themselves with Epstein.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who is … so depraved is something I’m embarrassed I’m even close to,” Wexner said. “In the present, everyone has to feel enormous regret for the advantage that was taken of so many young women.”

Wexner said in August he first met Epstein in the mid-1980s through friends who vouched for him. Their relationship grew so close that Wexner handed over to Epstein the power of attorney. Epstein was a trustee of the Wexner Foundation, though Wexner has said the financier had no executive responsibilities.

"We are all betrayed by friends," said Wexner. "At the end the day, people have secret lives because … they're so good at hiding those secrets."