L.A. Times Claims Camping Is Racist

The far-left Los Angeles Times published an entire article claiming minorities don’t camp because camping is racist.

While the stupidest article I’ve read in a long time (in an effort to combat fake news, I don’t link fake news) doesn’t come right out and say that — well, actually it does…

National parks have a history of segregation that dates to the 1930s, something that didn’t change until the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Almost all U.S. national parks were originally home to Indigenous populations long before they were set aside as parks. Many of those Native American tribes were pushed off their land, often violently, to create an illusion of untouched landscapes.

Even the Sierra Club, for the first time, in July openly condemned its founder, John Muir, over racist comments in his writings about Black and Indigenous people.

Does someone want to explain to me what 90-year-old segregation policies and what happened to the American Indian more than a 100 years ago and the racist founder of the Sierra Club have to do with how many minorities do or do not camp? – READ MORE

