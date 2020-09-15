L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Hero for Helping Her Partner Survive Ambush Shooting

The female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed and shot in the face on Saturday has emerged as a hero for helping her partner who was also seriously wounded during the attack, a source familiar with the incident told Breitbart News.

The 31-year-old mother was one of two officers who were both shot in the face after an assailant approached their parked cruiser in Compton and opened fire on them. Both deputies remain in critical condition and are expected to survive the horrific attack.

Breitbart News learned the identities of both officers but refrained from publishing their names. On Tuesday, Britain’s Daily Mail published the name of Claudia Apolinar, reporting she is a former librarian who had graduated the L.A. Police Academy only one year ago.

Apolinar is the mother of a six-year-old child. She sustained bullet wounds to the jaw and arms, while the other officer — a 24-year-old male, also Latino — was hit in the forehead, an arm, and a hand.

On Saturday evening, the assailant approached the deputies’ cruiser, which was stopped outside the MLK, Jr. Transit Center in Compton. The unknown gunman fired multiple rounds into the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

Breitbart News learned that Apolinar stumbled out of the vehicle after being shot and then helped her partner by applying a tourniquet to his wounds. She also put out a Help Call before administering the first aid. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --