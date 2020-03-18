L.A. Releases More Than 600 Inmates, Slashes Arrests To ‘Combat Coronavirus’

Some inmates in Los Angeles County jails are being released and far fewer bookings are occurring amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that it’s taking decisive measures in an attempt to “combat coronavirus,” including releasing over 600 inmates from its jails and slashing the number of arrests officers usually make.

“Sheriff Alex Villanueva said deputies and police officers across the county have been directed to cite and release people whenever possible, instead of arresting them, and to seek medical clearance before booking anyone who shows symptoms,” the Times reports. “Countywide, he said, arrests have dropped from a daily average of 300 to 60, while the jail population was reduced by more than 600 inmates.”

“Our population within our jail is a vulnerable population just by virtue of who they are and where they’re located,” Villanueva told the press Monday. “So we’re protecting that population from potential exposure.” – READ MORE

