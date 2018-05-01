L.A. Metro May Put Showers for Homeless People near Stations

The Los Angeles Metro May Put Showers For Homeless People Near Some Of Its Stations, After The Board Of Directors Approved A Resolution Last Thursday To Study The Issue Over The Next Four Months.

Curbed Los Angeles reports: “A shower might just give someone that confident feeling they need. They might be taking the bus or train to go to a job interview,” said Metro director and county supervisor Janice Hahn.

The plan is due in four months, meaning details are scarce right now. But the motion notes that the program would roll out first at the North Hollywood and Westlake/MacArthur Park stations.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts was the only board member to speak against the proposal, saying showers and bathrooms might end up attracting homeless residents.

Aside from basic hygiene, one of the aims of the Metro service would be to help connect LA’s homeless to services offered by local governments and their partners, according to [Metro director and Los Angeles County supervisor Hilda] Solis’ office. – READ MORE

