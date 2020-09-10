L.A. Mayor During Insane Heat Wave: ‘Use A Fan.’ Crenshaw Fires Back: ‘Alexa, Show Me What Happens When You Let Democrats Control Energy Policy’

On Sunday afternoon, in the midst of the insane heat in Los Angeles where the temperature in the San Fernando Valley reached near 120 degrees, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an advisory for the city’s residents in which he told them to “turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using.”

Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy. https://t.co/PLtgofajlg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to Garcetti’s tweet with one of his own, writing, “Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --