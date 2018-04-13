L.A Has The Homeless Solution: Guest Houses In People’s Back Yards

Los Angeles has finally discovered the panacea that will cure the city’s crippling homeless problem: paying property owners to build guest houses in their backyards.

According to Los Angeles Times, the county Board of Supervisors approved back in August a “$550,000 pilot program to build a handful of small backyard houses, or upgrade illegally converted garages, for homeowners who agree to host a homeless person or family.”

“Rents under the county’s pilot program would be covered by low-income vouchers, with tenants contributing 30% of their incomes,” reports the Times. “The county is also sponsoring a design competition, streamlining permits and providing technical aid and financing options.”

Since 2016, the city has been experimenting with low-cost design options to erect these guest houses in people's backyards. One such unit could be seen in the hipster-haven of Highland Park at 35-year-old Trent Wolbe's house.

