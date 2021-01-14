L.A. County Tells Residents To Wear Masks Inside Own Homes

More insane and looming unconstitutional Covid-lockdown overreach, once again out of hard hit L.A. county where cases are surging:

Things are so bad in Los Angeles County that health officials are now advising all essential workers to wear masks inside their own home to prevent spreading Covid-19 within their household.

As if instances where some cities across the globe began previously enforcing mask-wearing outdoors wasn’t bad enough, the L.A. health recommendation now advises people to mask up inside their own homes.

And it’s not a precaution that says wear a mask in the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 infected house member, which would be understandable, but simply at all times regardless of other family members being sick.

“Right now, because there is so much spread, we’re recommending that people wear their face coverings while they’re inside the home,” Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said at a press briefing Monday. – READ MORE

